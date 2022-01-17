217 - Frei von ...???

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10397 views • January 17, 2022
Aktuelles:
Russische Soldaten verabschieden sich von zu Hause
https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1482663989956030470
und die Transporte etc
https://twitter.com/simonovkvramble/status/1482687276677218306/photo/1
und
https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin
und und und ... Massen von Videos gehen im Moment herum
Es ging nie um Schlumpfung
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=6AhICt3iGZM&feature=youtu.be
Joe Imbriano über 60Ghz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY5SReQ2Kqc&;t=383s
Joe über Musik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jeEoFl8Byww
.
Russische Soldaten verabschieden sich von zu Hause
https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1482663989956030470
und die Transporte etc
https://twitter.com/simonovkvramble/status/1482687276677218306/photo/1
und
https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin
und und und ... Massen von Videos gehen im Moment herum
Es ging nie um Schlumpfung
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=6AhICt3iGZM&feature=youtu.be
Joe Imbriano über 60Ghz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY5SReQ2Kqc&;t=383s
Joe über Musik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jeEoFl8Byww
.
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