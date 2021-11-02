Anthony Patch | Precursor II - The Redactions

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Entangled Productions - Anthony and Kathleen Patch
Produced by Doug Diamond
Video Editing by Eddie Hill
Animation by JC
Audio Mixing and Music Supervision by Doug Diamond
Solo Piano by Matthew Mayer
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Anthony Patch