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Judy Mikovits: Exposing Fauci's Cancer Causing Injections
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193 views • February 09, 2022
(1) Dr. Judy Mikovits, a genius scientist exposing the lies of the COVID-19 disease and the experimental gene therapy ”vaccines”. The mechanisms behind the disease and the vaccine injuries and how to STAY HEALTHY with ACTUAL medicine. Originally aired at the ReAwaken America Event in Phoenix, Arizona on January 15th of 2022.
Mirror: https://rumble.com/vswj11-dr.-judy-mikovits-exposing-the-plague-of-corruption.html
(2) Dr. Judy Mikovits of https://plaguethebook.com joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the cancerous dangers that come with COVID injections and why the people can't trust Tony Fauci. Also: How to stay healthy and how to stop this madness. POWERFUL INTERVIEW! Originally aired at http://banned.video on August 31st 2021.
Mirror: https://banned.video/watch?id=612ebbcde0a43c7d3655a44b
Mirror: https://rumble.com/vswj11-dr.-judy-mikovits-exposing-the-plague-of-corruption.html
(2) Dr. Judy Mikovits of https://plaguethebook.com joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the cancerous dangers that come with COVID injections and why the people can't trust Tony Fauci. Also: How to stay healthy and how to stop this madness. POWERFUL INTERVIEW! Originally aired at http://banned.video on August 31st 2021.
Mirror: https://banned.video/watch?id=612ebbcde0a43c7d3655a44b
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