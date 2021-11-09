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"Assignation" - Prophecy of Secret Conspiracy Against The USA
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212 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of secret conspirators in America. What is "the unseen hand"? It's usually a term used in market economics to (poorly) explain why markets move the way they do, but in these videos it means 'a hand controlling why America moves the way she does'. People with no love for the nation working behind the scenes to weaken it, pull it down, and hand it over to war. Also exhortation about salvation and why the Lord leaves the choice to us- discussion of morality, right and wrong vs good and evil. God can't choose eternal life for you, each one must choose for himself. After your choice in life comes God's choice "after life", so know that "fair is fair." Thanks for watching!
Visit this page of my blog to learn about Christianity- (It's not what you think!):
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/27/assignation-october-25-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of secret conspirators in America. What is "the unseen hand"? It's usually a term used in market economics to (poorly) explain why markets move the way they do, but in these videos it means 'a hand controlling why America moves the way she does'. People with no love for the nation working behind the scenes to weaken it, pull it down, and hand it over to war. Also exhortation about salvation and why the Lord leaves the choice to us- discussion of morality, right and wrong vs good and evil. God can't choose eternal life for you, each one must choose for himself. After your choice in life comes God's choice "after life", so know that "fair is fair." Thanks for watching!
Visit this page of my blog to learn about Christianity- (It's not what you think!):
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/27/assignation-october-25-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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