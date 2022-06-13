JUDICIAL WATCH What Are Pelosi & Schumer Hiding About January 6?

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READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/jw-sues-capitol-police/
Judicial Watch announced in February of this year that it filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Capitol Police seeking for emails and videos concerning the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Judicial Watch v. United States Capitol Police (No. 1:21-cv-00401)