Are The Tariffs Working?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oren Cass: How Trump’s Tariffs Are Reversing The Foreign Policy That Doomed America’s Economy
* The point of the postwar global economic order was never to help the U.S.
* In the end, it didn’t.
* Thankfully, President Trump just blew it up.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 May 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-oren-cass