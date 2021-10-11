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Graphene oxide in covid shots causes sudden deaths in athletes
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92 views • October 11, 2021
Graphene oxide in covid shots causes sudden deaths in athletes
Graphene oxide causes sudden deaths in athletes
Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains why high performance athletes tend to suffer sudden death after inoculation faster than a person who does not exercise regularly.
mirrored from:
https://rumble.com/vnks4l-graphene-oxide-causes-sudden-deaths-in-athletes.html
Graphene oxide causes sudden deaths in athletes
Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains why high performance athletes tend to suffer sudden death after inoculation faster than a person who does not exercise regularly.
mirrored from:
https://rumble.com/vnks4l-graphene-oxide-causes-sudden-deaths-in-athletes.html
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