CRAZY! YOUR MONEY ISN'T SAFE! - Calls For 90% Tax As Global Shift To CBDC Approaches!

Josh Sigurdson reports with Mark Gonzales of First National Bullion on the news of France's far left New Popular Front (NPF) calls for a 90% tax on all income €400,000 or more.

This would absolutely devastate industry. Essentially anyone who becomes successful would flee the country leaving it an impoverished, jobless hell.

This is more of the normalization of being dependent and weak. The establishment wants people without ambition in complete compliance in the face of the Great Reset.

The agenda of the NPF to bring about an insane 90% tax is really not all that surprising. This is something we are sure to see across the board in many countries around the world in the coming years. And your money is not safe in the bank.

This is a precursor to social credit or carbon credits. The state believes they own your money and are simply loaning it to you based on your behavior. We must reject this notion.

Mark talks about the slow burn into financial tyranny we've been witnessing for years and the goal of the establishment to eventually seize and control all of your assets.

Does gold and silver present itself as a major solution for these very real problems? Will it insure us versus the tightening global financial system?





World Alternative Media

2024