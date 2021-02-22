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Reunion Roadmap 2/20/2021 – with Special Guest Nathan Harmon
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0 view • February 22, 2021
What comes next after learning how to hunt and fish? How about hunting and fishing better!
We can always improve, and that's especially important regarding the things related to the Kingdom of Heaven. Nathan Harmon brings that into perspective in the context of the Torah Awakening. This phenomenon in the church has been gaining momentum for several decades, so where do we go from here? As Nathan explains, we should be giving serious attention to sharing this message with our family and friends in the traditional churches in ways that they can understand and receive.
Check out Nathan's website at: https://www.nathanharmon.org/
Two musicians who have been sharing the Torah Awakening insights for many years are Will Spires and Jimmie Black. They are our musical guests in this show, and along with them Barry Phillips and David Jones share their thoughts on the topic of "Disciple and Love."
Check out all the Reunion Roadmap podcasts and other resources from B'ney Yosef North America at https://bneyyosefna.com/
We can always improve, and that's especially important regarding the things related to the Kingdom of Heaven. Nathan Harmon brings that into perspective in the context of the Torah Awakening. This phenomenon in the church has been gaining momentum for several decades, so where do we go from here? As Nathan explains, we should be giving serious attention to sharing this message with our family and friends in the traditional churches in ways that they can understand and receive.
Check out Nathan's website at: https://www.nathanharmon.org/
Two musicians who have been sharing the Torah Awakening insights for many years are Will Spires and Jimmie Black. They are our musical guests in this show, and along with them Barry Phillips and David Jones share their thoughts on the topic of "Disciple and Love."
Check out all the Reunion Roadmap podcasts and other resources from B'ney Yosef North America at https://bneyyosefna.com/
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