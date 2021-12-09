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Top 16 Things to Protect OUR RIGHTS.
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1 view • December 09, 2021
Top 16 laws, acts, etc that protect YOUR RIGHTS.
Are you being threatened with the sack for not getting JABBED UP.
If so, we have something in common. This video will try to help/inform you.
Share far and wide.
Are you being threatened with the sack for not getting JABBED UP.
If so, we have something in common. This video will try to help/inform you.
Share far and wide.
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