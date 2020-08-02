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URGENT ! un collectif de médecins Allemands alerte sur la mise en scène mortifère du coronavirus
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10 views • August 02, 2020
Commission d'enquête citoyenne allemande sur la tyrannie sanitaire
Import YT 25 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&;v=MFNjXcAFLnk&feature=emb_logo
Chaîne YT Le Frexit : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiK53gd_Da0ZlhUs0FP2CYQ
https://acu2020.org/international/
https://acu2020.org/
Pour m' aider dans mon travail c'est ici:
un don par paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/LeFrexit?locale.x=fr_FR
ou Tipee: https://fr.tipeee.com/frexit
Chaine ROUGE (mes créations musicales) : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyTs20BAuVlYccEpoV4LFHg
Pour rejoindre la résistance c'est ici: https://www.upr.fr/
Page youtube de l UPR: https://www.youtube.com/UPRdiffusion/videos
Import YT 25 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&;v=MFNjXcAFLnk&feature=emb_logo
Chaîne YT Le Frexit : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiK53gd_Da0ZlhUs0FP2CYQ
https://acu2020.org/international/
https://acu2020.org/
Pour m' aider dans mon travail c'est ici:
un don par paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/LeFrexit?locale.x=fr_FR
ou Tipee: https://fr.tipeee.com/frexit
Chaine ROUGE (mes créations musicales) : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyTs20BAuVlYccEpoV4LFHg
Pour rejoindre la résistance c'est ici: https://www.upr.fr/
Page youtube de l UPR: https://www.youtube.com/UPRdiffusion/videos
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