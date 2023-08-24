Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lord's Prayer
channel image
PRB Ministry
28 Subscribers
3 views
Published Thursday

1Thess lesson #127. Understanding the doctrine of prayer is extremely valuable for the new Believer. Within Matthew chapter 6 there is some misconceptions about the Lord's prayer. Satan will always twist the truth and keep uneducated Believers in the dark, this is why accurately handling the WORD is imperative. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket