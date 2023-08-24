1Thess lesson #127. Understanding the doctrine of prayer is extremely valuable for the new Believer. Within Matthew chapter 6 there is some misconceptions about the Lord's prayer. Satan will always twist the truth and keep uneducated Believers in the dark, this is why accurately handling the WORD is imperative.
