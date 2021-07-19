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NOT SATIRE: SHARK ADVOCATES WANT TO CENSOR “SHARK ATTACK”
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50 views • July 19, 2021
NOT SATIRE: SHARK ADVOCATES WANT TO CENSOR “SHARK ATTACK”
“Shark attack” must be changed say shark advocates. It’s NOT satire, this is the way they manipulate language and news. The first rule of “Bite Club” is you don’t talk about the bites
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
“Shark attack” must be changed say shark advocates. It’s NOT satire, this is the way they manipulate language and news. The first rule of “Bite Club” is you don’t talk about the bites
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
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