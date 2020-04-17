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What's On My Minds 4-17-20
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8 views • April 17, 2020
Today I share 3 stories of pedo cops, a few examples of garbage humans and the shit they do, 2 stories of publicly naked women, 2 different men with knives protruding from their skulls, 2 tales of sex dolls and their twisted relationships, and 1 story of a woman engaged to a chandelier.
I also share a little good news about citizens defending their own lives against garbage humans, and the mass quantity of drugs being taken out of circulation.
Although the news streams seem to be inundated with virus related tales, there are still freaks, creepers, and pervs that walk among us, and I am here to make sure you know about them.
All of these stories and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about, can be found on my Minds.com channel.
I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
**The Meat Cathedral is a private group, however the Curator has set up
The Vestibule Of The Meat Cathedral, which is available to all.
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/1079154103689580544/feed
I also share a little good news about citizens defending their own lives against garbage humans, and the mass quantity of drugs being taken out of circulation.
Although the news streams seem to be inundated with virus related tales, there are still freaks, creepers, and pervs that walk among us, and I am here to make sure you know about them.
All of these stories and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about, can be found on my Minds.com channel.
I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
**The Meat Cathedral is a private group, however the Curator has set up
The Vestibule Of The Meat Cathedral, which is available to all.
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/1079154103689580544/feed
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