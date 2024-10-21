Riccardo Bosi: One Step At A Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law
* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.
* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.
* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual & Manual For Courts-Martial.
* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.
* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Aussie-USA Roundtable (19 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5jh645-australiaone-party-aussie-usa-roundtable-19-october-2024.html