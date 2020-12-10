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Amazon’s Utopia released 33 days before Bill Gates’ 65th birthday
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11 views • December 10, 2020
Just another one of those so called coincidences.
I couldn't find the utopia scene on bootube, so I don't want to risk copyright but it's in season one episode eight if you want to find it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L32a_Umyo_U
I couldn't find the utopia scene on bootube, so I don't want to risk copyright but it's in season one episode eight if you want to find it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L32a_Umyo_U
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