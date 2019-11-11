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Turkey's Syria 'Ethnic Cleansing' In US Memo, US Can Shoot 'Any Syrian' Over Oil & A Bolivia Coup
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44 views • November 11, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
UN Envoy Issues Grim Warning Over Assange's Life
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/11/08/un-envoys-grim-warning-over-assanges-life/
Only thing clear about the new Transparency Act is that US senators are about to let Google keep manipulating your search results
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/472986-transparency-act-sham-google-blacklist/
https://www.thune.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/c3a43550-7c36-4f77-b05c-d2275c0d568c/CE3DDB84DDB9284CC6D372833D039A20.filter-bubble-final.pdf
Meddling in journalism: Google funding media to fulfil radical liberal agenda
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/472399-google-liberal-funding-media/
Leaked US Memo Confirms NATO Ally Turkey Pursuing “Ethnic Cleansing” in Syria
https://theantimedia.com/turkey-pursuing-ethnic-cleansing-syria/
Pentagon Claims US Authority to Shoot Any Syrian Govt Official Who Tries to Take Control of Syrian Oil
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/08/pentagon-claims-us-authority-shoot-any-syrian-govt-official-who-tries-take-control
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/pentagon-issues-threat-to-syrian-government/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/america-created-al-qaeda-and-the-isis-terror-group/5402881
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1192866696337473541
https://twitter.com/walid970721/status/1192920910665265152
US Threatens Sanctions On Serbia, Scrambles To Thwart Possible S-400 Purchase
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-threatens-sanctions-serbia-scrambles-thwart-s-400-acquirement
U.S. Troops To Stay In Afghanistan Several More Years, Says General
https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-troops-afghanistan-several-several-more-years-general-mark-milley/30262907.html
TLAV BOLIVIA Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_ESHjV4oPw
Bolivia’s Morales calls new vote in outstanding concession
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/10/610866/Bolivia-Morales-new-election
https://www.rt.com/news/473078-morales-new-elections-audit/
Bolivia Military Calls on President to Step Down Over Disputed Election
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/10/world/americas/bolivia-election-evo-morales.html
Bolivian president Evo Morales announces resignation
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/10/610894/Bolivian-president-Evo-Morales-resigns
We Stand Against the Coup in Bolivia (statement from Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad)
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2019/11/09/we-stand-against-the-coup-in-bolivia-statement-from-noam-chomsky-and-vijay-prashad/
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1193664925941538821
Liveleak - Homes belonging to sister of Bolivia's Morales and local governor burned
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uXxg0Fm_so
https://www.facebook.com/OnTheNewsLine/videos/2475381982746955/
Reporter Uncovers History-Changing Manson Family Connections to CIA and Hollywood
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/11/manson-family-connection-cia-hollywood.html
#Google #Turkey #Bolivia
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/q6fCm2n
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
* * *
UN Envoy Issues Grim Warning Over Assange's Life
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/11/08/un-envoys-grim-warning-over-assanges-life/
Only thing clear about the new Transparency Act is that US senators are about to let Google keep manipulating your search results
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/472986-transparency-act-sham-google-blacklist/
https://www.thune.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/c3a43550-7c36-4f77-b05c-d2275c0d568c/CE3DDB84DDB9284CC6D372833D039A20.filter-bubble-final.pdf
Meddling in journalism: Google funding media to fulfil radical liberal agenda
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/472399-google-liberal-funding-media/
Leaked US Memo Confirms NATO Ally Turkey Pursuing “Ethnic Cleansing” in Syria
https://theantimedia.com/turkey-pursuing-ethnic-cleansing-syria/
Pentagon Claims US Authority to Shoot Any Syrian Govt Official Who Tries to Take Control of Syrian Oil
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/08/pentagon-claims-us-authority-shoot-any-syrian-govt-official-who-tries-take-control
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/pentagon-issues-threat-to-syrian-government/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/america-created-al-qaeda-and-the-isis-terror-group/5402881
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1192866696337473541
https://twitter.com/walid970721/status/1192920910665265152
US Threatens Sanctions On Serbia, Scrambles To Thwart Possible S-400 Purchase
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-threatens-sanctions-serbia-scrambles-thwart-s-400-acquirement
U.S. Troops To Stay In Afghanistan Several More Years, Says General
https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-troops-afghanistan-several-several-more-years-general-mark-milley/30262907.html
TLAV BOLIVIA Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_ESHjV4oPw
Bolivia’s Morales calls new vote in outstanding concession
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/10/610866/Bolivia-Morales-new-election
https://www.rt.com/news/473078-morales-new-elections-audit/
Bolivia Military Calls on President to Step Down Over Disputed Election
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/10/world/americas/bolivia-election-evo-morales.html
Bolivian president Evo Morales announces resignation
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/10/610894/Bolivian-president-Evo-Morales-resigns
We Stand Against the Coup in Bolivia (statement from Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad)
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2019/11/09/we-stand-against-the-coup-in-bolivia-statement-from-noam-chomsky-and-vijay-prashad/
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1193664925941538821
Liveleak - Homes belonging to sister of Bolivia's Morales and local governor burned
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uXxg0Fm_so
https://www.facebook.com/OnTheNewsLine/videos/2475381982746955/
Reporter Uncovers History-Changing Manson Family Connections to CIA and Hollywood
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/11/manson-family-connection-cia-hollywood.html
#Google #Turkey #Bolivia
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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