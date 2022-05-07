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Inflation is Up, Silver Price is Down... but Why? We Ask Coin Shops!
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2826 views • May 07, 2022
The Silver Price has been going DOWN while Inflation continues to go up... why is that? We call Local Coin Shops to find out!
In today's video we call multiple coin shops around the U.S. and ask them why the price of Silver continues to go down while inflation in the U.S. continues to go up! The responses may surprise you!
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwhSaKgRVgM
In today's video we call multiple coin shops around the U.S. and ask them why the price of Silver continues to go down while inflation in the U.S. continues to go up! The responses may surprise you!
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwhSaKgRVgM
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