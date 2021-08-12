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All Aboard the Lolita Express...To the Great Reset And Beyond!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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166 views • August 12, 2021
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Schwab Rothschild History
https://www.holocaustcenter.org/visit/library-archive/oral-history-department/schwab-rothschild-marianne/

Are the Vatican and Business Leaders Working to Improve or Destroy Capitalism?: https://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/john-horvat-ii/are-vatican-and-business-leaders-working-improve-or-destroy-capitalism

Dangerous alliance of Rothschild and Vatican of Francis: https://www.newagebd.net/article/125494/dangerous-alliance-of-rothschild-and-vatican-of-francis

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre sues Prince Andrew: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/aug/09/virginia-giuffre-sues-prince-andrew-jeffrey-epstein

Apple removed an app from its store that offered dating services for the unvaccinated after media outlet Bloomberg News snitched on the company: https://summit.news/2021/08/02/apple-bans-tinder-for-unvaxxed-after-media-snitches-on-company/

A Look at Davos Through the Years:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/19/business/davos-world-economic-forum.html

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation: https://www.theblaze.com/news/andrew-cuomo-resigns-ny-governor?

US House Candidate: 'We Should Be Allowed to Shoot' Anyone Who Doesn't Take COVID Seriously Enough: https://www.westernjournal.com/us-house-candidate-allowed-shoot-anyone-doesnt-take-covid-seriously-enough/

233 New Covid Cases Everywhere Around The World (Each) - Plandemic: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JAnsPJxSpG87/

Australia’s Covid plan could see lockdowns even after vaccination targets met:
https://www.news.com.au/national/politics/australias-covid-plan-could-see-lockdowns-even-after-vaccination-targets-met/news-story/97d85fe58e6b00ca27bb0b723c372eb4

Victoria Covid-19 update: Dan Andrews announces Melbourne lockdown extended for seven days – video: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/video/2021/aug/11/victoria-covid-19-update-daniel-andrews-announces-melbourne-lockdown-extended-for-7-days-video

NSW woman, 34, becomes Australia's seventh AstraZeneca-related death: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-05/nsw-woman-becomes-australia-seventh-astrazeneca-related-death/100354032

COVID-19 policy at Canberra Hospital forcing women like Nicole Dunbar to wear masks: https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/7340873/canberra-mum-forced-to-wear-mask-during-labour/?cs=14329&;fbclid=IwAR0RnTjFexBCBb9YLqzL0X3kfnWDU0oIoKxqN8QNJomonXL8AfvsgjAuL34

Covid doesn't exist for the rich - It's only for the POOR ShitMunchers: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hu3yOHJIBFHp/
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politicsvaxxcovid19
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