✡️ ‘There's no state on planet more murderous than Israel’ – Mearsheimer

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💬 “So the idea that they would use nuclear weapons [against Iran] is certainly plausible. And I really worry about this scenario,” Prof. John Mearsheimer underlines.
💬 “If the Israelis lose in Iran, they will be fully aware that they lost,” which could prod them “to think about using nuclear weapons,” the pundit adds.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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