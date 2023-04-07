Scariest Dream Anyone Has Sent Me

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Apr 7, 2023
Pastor Stan shares an incredibly scary dream which also fits with previous prophecies given in the past. This dream deals with the coming persecution of the saints. According to this dream, people were being slaughtered as meat and society has turned cannibal.
00:00 - Pre-Y2K
03:21 - Blood of the Saints
06:56 - The Seals, Trumpets & Vials
08:20 - Society Turns Cannibal Dream
13:24 - Is Soylent Green Far Fetched?
15:31 - Overview From now until Jesus Returns
21:16 - No More Wheat
24:02 - How to Get Prepared
29:04 - Joseph’s Kitchen
