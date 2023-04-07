Scariest Dream Anyone Has Sent Me

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Apr 7, 2023





Pastor Stan shares an incredibly scary dream which also fits with previous prophecies given in the past. This dream deals with the coming persecution of the saints. According to this dream, people were being slaughtered as meat and society has turned cannibal.





00:00 - Pre-Y2K

03:21 - Blood of the Saints

06:56 - The Seals, Trumpets & Vials

08:20 - Society Turns Cannibal Dream

13:24 - Is Soylent Green Far Fetched?

15:31 - Overview From now until Jesus Returns

21:16 - No More Wheat

24:02 - How to Get Prepared

29:04 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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