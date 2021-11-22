The Parable Of The Poor Widow - The Parable Of The Sower - Carry Your Cross

"Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savor, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven."Most Recent Post From The Website - Put Off The Old Man -The Parable Of The Poor Widow -A few other teachings on becoming a servant...About My Fathers Business -Fit For The Kingdom Of Heaven?A Condensed eBook version - About My Fathers Business Free eBook -And many more on the website:On all of the pages are a side menu (at the bottom if on your phone) with highlighted teachings. There are also others that are not in the menu by scrolling through all of the recent posts.Explore the playlists here:Fill yourselves with the Word of Life.Music: