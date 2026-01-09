BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump stated that the US will start taking action against drug cartels "on land"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
25 views • 1 day ago

Trump stated that the US will start taking action against drug cartels "on land".

"We have stopped 97% of drug supplies by sea, and now we will start taking action on land," the US President said in an interview with Fox News.

After this, he mentioned Mexico.

"The cartels control Mexico. It's very sad to watch this and see what has happened to this country," Trump said.

Adding:

It seems that the conflict regarding the detention of the Russian vessel Marinera by the Americans, which changed its flag and registration while at sea, is gradually being "toned down".

Donald Trump released two Russian citizens, who were part of the ship's crew, and Dmitry Medvedev publicly called the decision to change the ship's registration to Russian "not a very adequate way" of protection against the Americans "with predictable consequences".

Apparently, it has been realized that the US's bluff in this way did not work, and the Russian Navy has few ways to provide real protection for its tankers in the event of an active confrontation with the US fleet. Moreover, the spirit of Anchorage could be damaged, which is not beneficial for either the US or Russia.

Adding:

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated that protesters in the country are rioting in the streets to please US President Donald Trump. Ali Khamenei urged citizens not to place their hopes on the American president.

The Supreme Leader of Iran added that Donald Trump's hands are "stained with the blood of more than a thousand Iranians", and predicted the overthrow of the American president. He called on Trump to focus on US affairs.


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
