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8/31/18 #SHAME NM Jihadists' Charges Dropped! McCain's Legacy In Action #STAIN
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40 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
8/31/18 #STAIN While Mc_ain is being celebrated by NeoCons, NM J_hadist's Charges Dropped! His Legacy Lives on #SHAME
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This video is legally protected by the 1st Amendment of the United Constitution and is not intended to bully or harass anyone. This video is also protected by The Sullivan Act in Free Speech in reporting.
For an excellent rundown by cartoonist Ben Garrison of Mc_ain's true legacy:
https://grrrgraphics.com/shop/john-mccain-ten-reasons-not-to-mourn-original/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-29/child-abuse-charges-dropped-against-new-mexico-jihadis-after-local-da-screws
https://www.inquisitr.com/5044541/suspects-in-new-mexico-compound-were-planning-terrorist-attack-in-atlanta-hospital-investigators-say/
https://www.sott.net/article/393717-After-releasing-child-killers-because-of-lack-of-evidence-Feds-trash-NM-compound-and-destroy-evidence
https://patch.com/georgia/atlanta/ga-toddler-died-during-bizarre-ritual-reports
Thank you to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Every positive comment, news link, donation and action taken in your local community to insure Freedom from Global F_scist Corporatism is greatly appreciated. We ALL are the Ones who will restore the USA to a Constitutional Republic and prevent the Globalist bankster elite from establishing their One World Government/Prison Planet.
Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
8/31/18 #STAIN While Mc_ain is being celebrated by NeoCons, NM J_hadist's Charges Dropped! His Legacy Lives on #SHAME
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
This video is legally protected by the 1st Amendment of the United Constitution and is not intended to bully or harass anyone. This video is also protected by The Sullivan Act in Free Speech in reporting.
For an excellent rundown by cartoonist Ben Garrison of Mc_ain's true legacy:
https://grrrgraphics.com/shop/john-mccain-ten-reasons-not-to-mourn-original/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-29/child-abuse-charges-dropped-against-new-mexico-jihadis-after-local-da-screws
https://www.inquisitr.com/5044541/suspects-in-new-mexico-compound-were-planning-terrorist-attack-in-atlanta-hospital-investigators-say/
https://www.sott.net/article/393717-After-releasing-child-killers-because-of-lack-of-evidence-Feds-trash-NM-compound-and-destroy-evidence
https://patch.com/georgia/atlanta/ga-toddler-died-during-bizarre-ritual-reports
Thank you to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Every positive comment, news link, donation and action taken in your local community to insure Freedom from Global F_scist Corporatism is greatly appreciated. We ALL are the Ones who will restore the USA to a Constitutional Republic and prevent the Globalist bankster elite from establishing their One World Government/Prison Planet.
Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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