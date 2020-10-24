Don't Be Surprised If Trump Loses The 2020 Election!

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At this point, I will be more surprised if Trump happens to win the 2020 presidential election than if he loses it. I break down in this video why I think this and give my prediction for the 2020 election. America's future doesn't look pretty to me even if he does win. Buckle up and hang on! 2020 is not over yet!
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