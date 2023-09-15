Create New Account
Classic psy-ops conditioning cycles
It's important to recognize this for what it is: a classic psychological conditioning cycle to control the population through crisis, fear, and "rescue." Those who are unaware are being programmed to become worker sheeple and nothing more. The rest of us will retain our liberty and freedom in a parallel economy and far superior culture. 

brainwashingpsy opspredictive programmingpsychologyconditioningmass formation

