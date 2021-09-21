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EOI-16 / IDENTITY 101 / The Regathering of Israel - New Testament
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277 views • September 21, 2021
Christian Identity 101. This is part 16 in the "Exclusiveness of Israel" series by Arnold Kennedy. The TRUTH of the Bible is Identity yet so few have even heard of it! See link below: http://israelect.com/reference/ArnoldKennedy/
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