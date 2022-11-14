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Podcast 2022-47 – In der NATO-Falle
von Rudolf Brandner
Quelle: Quelle: https://www.rubikon.news/artikel/in-der-nato-falle
Wichtig!!!!! Aus der NATO können WIR leicht kommen!
Webformular ausfüllen, abschicken, weitersagen: https://www.verfassunggebende-versammlung.com/referendum.html
Bitte recherchieren sie selbst und hinterfragen, was wir verbreiten!
Um uns (Das Podcast Team) zu Unterstützen können sie etwas über diesen link https://amzn.to/3bzMQDZ
bestellen oder Spenden Sie etwas für das Hosting: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=738VQM5DVEG4G
Wir bedanken uns bei allen Hörern des Podcastes für ihre Unterstützung.
Diesen Beitrag ist auf:
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sowie als Audio-Podcast:
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- Listen Notes: https://lnns.co/9i3x_4azPFm
zu finden und als MP3 zum Download:
https://wy2ade.podcaster.de/download/2022-47_PC_NATO-Falle.mp3
Infos zu Deutschland/Germany:
https://www.bundesstaat-deutschland.de/, https://www.ddbnews.org/
werde auch ein Teil der Weltanschauungsgemeinschaft: https://www.grosswenea.com/ , http://t.me/wenea_Wissen_und_Weisheit
Webradio: https://www.ddbradio.org/ und für Mobilgeräte: https://www.ddbradio.net
Bitte verbreiten Danke