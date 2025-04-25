"Ukraine is Almost a NATO Member" – Ukrainian MP Yanchenko Explains to Citizens That Everything is Fine.

NATO's 2024 Report Drops Language on Ukraine's Future Membership

The NATO Secretary General’s 2024 annual report contains no language suggesting that Ukraine will join the Alliance in the future or that its path to NATO membership is irreversible.

Let’s take a look back at all the times Rutte and Stoltenberg declared that “Ukraine’s future is in NATO.”

Ukraine and European countries rejected many points of Trump’s peace plan, which was presented by the U.S. during a meeting in Paris, Reuters reports, citing sources.

The outlet provides details of Trump’s peace plan and the amendments proposed by Ukraine and Europe during a recent meeting in London.

Trump’s plan suggests that the U.S. should recognize Crimea de jure and four Ukrainian regions de facto as being under Russian control.

In contrast, the Ukrainian and European document postpones detailed discussions of territorial issues until after a ceasefire agreement is reached, and it does not mention recognizing Russia's control over any Ukrainian territory.

Trump is willing to lift all sanctions on Russia that were imposed since 2014. However, the Ukrainian and European amendments state that sanctions will be "gradually eased after achieving sustainable peace" and could be reinstated if Russia violates the peace agreement.

Regarding Ukraine’s long-term security, Trump’s plan offers that Ukraine would have "reliable security guarantees" from European and other friendly states as guarantors. However, no further details are provided on this issue.

The plan also notes that Ukraine would abandon its NATO membership aspirations.

The Ukrainian-European document proposes that there would be no restrictions on Ukrainian forces and no limitations on the deployment of allied military forces on Ukrainian soil. Reuters believes Russia will oppose this.

The amendments from Ukraine and Europe also suggest security guarantees for Ukraine, including from the U.S., within an "Article 5-like agreement," referencing NATO’s mutual defense clause (i.e., the commitment of guarantor countries to go to war with Russia in the event of a new attack).

The European and Ukrainian document also proposes that Ukraine receive financial compensation for war damage from Russian assets abroad that have been frozen. The U.S. proposal only mentions that Ukraine will receive financial compensation, without specifying the source of funds.