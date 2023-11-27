Create New Account
ARGENTINA'S "NEW" SHOW STOPPING KLEPTOCRATIC PARASITE
The Prisoner
GLOBALIST JUDAS GOATS - HERE IS THE FIRST OF MANY
WEF puppet page - https://www.weforum.org/people/javier-gerardo-milei/
Argentina's Milei on Dollarization - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhqq3zDW6E0
B20/G20 - https://www.ica.coop/en/media/news/what-b20-and-how-alliance-involved
“Argentine Bolsonaro” 2021 - https://en.mercopress.com/2021/11/23/argentine-bolsonaro-not-quite-so-after-taking-second-dose-of-covid-19-vax
President-elect Milei's radical reforms
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/world/argentinas-labor-leaders-warn-of-resistance-to-president-elect-mileis-radical-reforms/ar-AA1kr0eZ

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
treasonextortionsedition

