Govt Officials Destroyed Our Retire Early Lifestyle-Quitting the Travel World Forever, Maybe! 00:00 Intro

01:56 Bitcoin and Freedom

04:49 Does Capital-ISM Really Produce Freedom

09:25 Keep Your Spirits Up and Seek Liberty

10:01 Nomad Travel and (PT Movement) Is Dead

Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

Our Blog: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free! Because ultimately, YOU are in control, of your destiny! http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/



Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/ Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries

Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w

Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9









