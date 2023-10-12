The Faithfulness of God | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Pastor Sandra Kennedy asks – do you really understand the Faithfulness of God? Are you persuaded that in difficult times, the Lord, has a great supply of His Mercies, His Grace, that are fresh and new every morning – just like the manna that was fed to the Israelites in the wilderness, we too, must go out and get it? God will always provide all you need, with Him there’s no stale blessings, He is Faithful to His Word, and there’s always Mercy in the middle of the mess. Find out how to understand God’s Faithfulness to you and know how faithful YOU are to Him.

To watch the entire broadcast click here https://youtu.be/WfxThSMcRf8?si=UD3sVfTdb0uqWnxe

