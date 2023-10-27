Change Your Breathing, Change Your Physiology | Annette and Graham Henry

Do you, or does someone you know ever experience a background ‘hum’ of anxiety? Poor sleep? Brain fog or poor concentration? Shortness of breath with light exercise or even at rest? Fatigue or low energy?





Annette and Graham discuss:





If you recognise any of these symptoms, you’ve probably considered a range of options to bring relief, but have you ever looked at your breathing? Sub-optimal breathing can make some conditions worse than they need to be. And sometimes it can cause them.





Many of us have developed poor breathing patterns, often over several years, but the chances are, most people are unaware of how they’re breathing day-to-day and are equally unaware of the impact of breathing on health as well as physical and cognitive performance.





This workshop will cover:





Why retraining everyday breathing has captured our imagination, the impact it has had on our lives, as well as the additional benefits it can have for so many people

What dysfunctional breathing looks, feels and sounds like

Why so many of us have unwittingly deviated from natural breathing patterns

What can be done about it, including some exercises to use straightaway





