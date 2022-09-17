Gordon Chang：No Good Will Come Out of the Putin-Xi Meeting

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https://gnews.org/post/p1m4md12c
09/14/2022 Gordon Chang in Newsmax: When you have the world’s two most dangerous figures Xi and Putin talking about the world’s most volatile situation, probably no good will come of it