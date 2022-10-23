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According to CBC, 50% of Canadians have taken the 3rd jab and only 14% the 4th. This is great news and we should now revisit getting the dialogue going among the bystander population of Canada. They are not sleeping soundly anymore! Wake them up! Posters, stickers, signs, songs, poems etc. etc. Use your words to circumvent the mainstream media and WAKE THEM UP!