49 views
Published a month ago |

According to CBC, 50% of Canadians have taken the 3rd jab and only 14% the 4th.   This is great news  and we should now revisit getting the dialogue going among the bystander population of Canada.  They are not sleeping soundly anymore!  Wake them up!  Posters, stickers, signs, songs, poems etc. etc.  Use your words to circumvent the mainstream media and WAKE THEM UP! 

canadahold the linewake them upthey are all becoming antivaxxers

