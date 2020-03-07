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FURTHER DOWN
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122 views • March 07, 2020
Hurricane Katrina's devastation can be likened to the devastation in California, Oregon, and Australia caused by weather warfare and the use of directed energy weapons (DEW). Even though the United States has long been in possession of technology to steer hurricanes, this was not done to divert disasters in Puerto Rico, Houston, or New Orleans.
Sing along karaoke-style as we wander back through bad memory lane into the underbelly of covert weather warfare programs and the consequent misery they have wrought upon humanity.
Sing along karaoke-style as we wander back through bad memory lane into the underbelly of covert weather warfare programs and the consequent misery they have wrought upon humanity.
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