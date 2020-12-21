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SUNDAY - DECEMBER 20, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3599313702
EP 2249-6PM PATRICK BYRNE LIVE - 2 MORE MOABS WILL DROP
Patrick Byrne is the founder of Overstock.com and by all accounts probably a genius in the realms of data and internet security. He’s also a millionaire many times over. He’s now putting all of his effort, time and money into Stopping the Steal and exposing the fraud. And what he’s found is incredible. https://bit.ly/37xTAlH
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