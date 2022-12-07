L.A. Marzulli shares the truth about UFO Alien Abductions

L.A. Marzulli shares about his new series on UFO Alien Abductions. Telling us of some of the testimonies of abductees. Also, sharing what Aliens really are and the scripture to back it. Please Like, Subscribe, and share ....





You can find L.A. at





https://lamarzulli.net





Streaming.lamarzulli.net





youtube: TheLamarzulli





Jodi LoDolce

www.WarriorsRise.net

youtube: JodiL792 Warriors Rise

Rumble: Warriors4ChristRise

Brighteon: WarriorsRise

FrankSpeech: Warriors Rise TV