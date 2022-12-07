Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
L.A. Marzulli shares the truth about UFO Alien Abductions
118 views
channel image
Warriors Rise
Published Yesterday |

L.A. Marzulli shares about his new series on UFO Alien Abductions. Telling us of some of the testimonies of abductees. Also, sharing what Aliens really are and the scripture to back it. Please Like, Subscribe, and share ....


You can find L.A. at


https://lamarzulli.net


Streaming.lamarzulli.net


youtube: TheLamarzulli


Jodi LoDolce

www.WarriorsRise.net

youtube: JodiL792 Warriors Rise

Rumble: Warriors4ChristRise

Brighteon: WarriorsRise

FrankSpeech: Warriors Rise TV

Keywords
ufodemonsangelsfatimala marzulliufo abductionwarriors for christ risewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcewarriors riseunephilimufo abductionsufo alien abduction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket