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The fog of war is thick, but the leaks coming out of Iran tell a story the mainstream media is desperate to bury. If these reports are even 10% accurate, we are witnessing the single most delusional military disaster in human history.
Imagine the sheer arrogance of the USSA "commanders." They sent 5,000 mind-controlled ground troops—dropped off on a beach 10,000 miles from home—to invade an ancient empire of million-man armies who have been prepping for this exact moment for decades. You’re sending a handful of guys with guns against a fortress of drones, high-tech missiles, and a population of incredibly smart, battle-ready people who know every inch of their soil.
Source @Dollar Vigilante
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