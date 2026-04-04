The fog of war is thick, but the leaks coming out of Iran tell a story the mainstream media is desperate to bury. If these reports are even 10% accurate, we are witnessing the single most delusional military disaster in human history.



Imagine the sheer arrogance of the USSA "commanders." They sent 5,000 mind-controlled ground troops—dropped off on a beach 10,000 miles from home—to invade an ancient empire of million-man armies who have been prepping for this exact moment for decades. You’re sending a handful of guys with guns against a fortress of drones, high-tech missiles, and a population of incredibly smart, battle-ready people who know every inch of their soil.

Source @Dollar Vigilante

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!