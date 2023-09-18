Early Military Industrial Complex | Dr. Robert Seik (TPC #1,344)

Profile: https://www.twc.health/pages/dr-robert-seik?ref=-fnKkhUd3Tz3oN
Seik books
1. Blacks Law Dictionary - 5th edition forward. With this dictionary one can understand the definitions of words used in the legal sense, not in a LAWFUL sense, and definitely not in the common use or understanding.
To start to understand the big picture of our current situation since 1933:
2. The Rise of the 4th Reich by Jim Maars
3. Operation Gladio by Paul L Williams
4. IBM and the Holocaust by Edwin Black
5. Operation Paperclip by Annie Jacobsen
6. Blowback by Christopher Simpson
7. The Secret Team by L. Fletcher Prouty
8. Surprise, Kill, Vanish by Annie Jacobsen
As it relates to the contemporary CoVid aka biological and drug warfare:
9. The Nazi War on Cancer by Robert N Proctor - this book will give you an idea how Nazi "science" continues
10. Poisoner in Chief - by Stephen Kinzer - CIA mind control, MKULTRA, and drug experimentation
More contemporary books:
11. Welcome to Terrorland - by Daniel Hopsicker
12. Presidential Puppetry by Andrew Craig
13. Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley
14. How To Hide An Empire by Daniel Immerwahr
How the Nation Was Won, America’s Untold Story, Volume I, 1630-1754 by H. Graham Lowry
Who We Are, America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy, Volume I, 1750s-1850s by Anton Chaitkin
Book: Hologram of Liberty, The Constitution’s Shocking Alliance with Big Government
Propaganda by Edward Bernays, 1928 (Bernays is the nephew of Sigmund Freud. This was the basis of the Nazi propaganda machine. Bernays aligned with Goebbls and voila. The same template is at work today!)
Book by Milton Mayer - They Thought They Were Free - The Germans 1933-45, published in 1966
The People of the Lie - M. Scott Peck
