Abraham Accords and Noahide Laws

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A good introductory video regarding the dangerous Noahide Laws as well as the laws current influence on culture and politics.
Additional resources on Noahide Laws
https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/
Trump is the biggest supporter of Noahide Laws.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/2026/03/education-and-sharing-day-u-s-a-2026/
https://israel365news.com/392012/the-key-to-a-trump-victory-in-2024-the-noahide-laws/
https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/290464