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Circumcision Is Our Tradition in Sudan
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24 views • October 07, 2020
"I have been circumcised, and my daughters will be circumcised too. This is our custom and tradition!" See how one woman responded to DW's Jaafar Abdul Karim in the Sudan where 88% of women are genitally mutilated.
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