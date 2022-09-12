SYRIA - Video about the British Propaganda Initiative in Syria - Supported by Documents Detailing how British Intelligence Gradually Destroyed a Once Prosperous Nation.

A video about the British propaganda initiative in Syria, supported by documents detailing how British intelligence gradually destroyed a once-prosperous nation.





British intelligence agents James Le Mesurier and Alistair James Harris established a media network under the auspice of ARK FZC. The Western media received all information about Syria through a complex network of dependent media. Alternative coverage of the events was prohibited. The Foreign Office allocated £43 million for the information war in Syria over a three-year period.