Your Toaster is EVIL! 🍞
Kazimir Kharza
Published Yesterday

Clarifying my anti-tech position by dissecting a toaster. A toaster is not an innocent technology that exists independently of the rest of the technological society, but is its direct manifestation. Ergo, we can't pick and choose when it comes to opposing the technological system.


➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/


rantsocietyanarchytechnologyreviewtechcommentarycivilizationted kaczynskikaczynskicivanti-techanti-civanprimprimitivismlewis mumfordluddismneoluddism

