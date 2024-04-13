Your Toaster is EVIL! 🍞

Clarifying my anti-tech position by dissecting a toaster. A toaster is not an innocent technology that exists independently of the rest of the technological society, but is its direct manifestation. Ergo, we can't pick and choose when it comes to opposing the technological system.





