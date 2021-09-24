X22 REPORT: It’s The Only Way, Everyone Has A Choice, Against All Enemies Foreign & Domestic, Judgement

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It’s The Only Way, Everyone Has A Choice, Against All Enemies Foreign & Domestic, Judgement
The [DS] is now preparing for the fallout when the AZ forensic audit is produced. Depending how bad it is the [DS] is ready to spring into action and they will censor as many people as they can. Once the information begins to flow and they lose control they will take it to the next level, this might take a couple of days/week but when it happens people will see the [DS] push their plan. It had to be this way, everyone has a choice, against all enemies foreign and domestic, judgement day.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.