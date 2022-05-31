Angel Visit: Russia to Destroy America 05/31/2022

Today we take a look at a dream given by the Lord to Vicki Goforth Parnell called "War and Invasion". Nuclear War is coming. God has been warning us about this for years through his Prophets. Pastor Stan also shares the reason why God is going to allow all this destruction to happen. Why He is going to allow Russia to attack America. Our Nation has become the "Habitations of devils" and has walked away from Jesus.00:00 War and Invasion06:39 Thank you for helping The Prophecy Club08:07 Revival Coming20:03 The Fall of America22:46 Nuclear War is Coming23:54 Angel over America32:30 America walked away from God36:58 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112