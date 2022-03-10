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Ted Cruz rides with The People's Convoy - Hagerstown MD - 3/10/2022
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50 views • March 10, 2022
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) rides in lead truck with the People’s Convoy to Washington DC Beltway for another lap. We have been with The People's Convoy for 8 days so far but mostly posting on Instagram @eastghostreports and Twitter @NJEGmedia
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