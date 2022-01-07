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Live From DC: Jan 6th Truth: Remembering Those That Died at the Hands of the Deep State
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51 views • January 07, 2022
Trump is just controlled by cowardly handlers and orbiters. He was planning to have a press conference today, to speak on behalf of the political prisoners who went to D.C. on his behalf. But according to reports, he canceled the press conference because his golf buddy Lindsay Graham and Fox host Laura Ingraham convinced him it was a bad idea. David Sumrall is in D.C. today, where he attended the vigil in honor of Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran gunned down by a cop one year ago today. David Sumrall joins us.
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