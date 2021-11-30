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Jacques Attali : blague du pantalon à une jambe, pour que le Goy comprenne définitivement qu'il est un con
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56 views • November 30, 2021
Ceci est une archive.
Moralité de la blague : Christian est un con.
Et comme le dit si bien le narrateur à la fin : « C'est exactement, exactement, la meilleure leçon qu'on puisse avoir sur ce qui se joue en ce moment si vous voulez comprendre ce qui se passe dans le système financier moderne. »
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Moralité de la blague : Christian est un con.
Et comme le dit si bien le narrateur à la fin : « C'est exactement, exactement, la meilleure leçon qu'on puisse avoir sur ce qui se joue en ce moment si vous voulez comprendre ce qui se passe dans le système financier moderne. »
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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