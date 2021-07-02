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ISRAELI NEWS LIVE GUEST DEBORAH TAVARES:THE DELTA VARIANT IS FAKE
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748 views • July 02, 2021
The Delta variant is Fake, it's just Hey Fever! They want to use it for the Permanent Lock Down of Man-Kind! And plan on taking children 12 & under AWAY from Non Vaccinated Parents! and More horror's! MUST WATCH! Link: Deborah Tavaris: target="_blank">https://iconnectfx.com/view/67....66be57-4ad9-eb11-997
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